HSBC Downgrades Sino-Ocean Group (OTC:SIOLF) to Hold

Sino-Ocean Group (OTC:SIOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sino-Ocean Group Stock Performance

About Sino-Ocean Group

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment and development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops residential properties; and invests in office premises, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and logistics projects. The company also provides property management, commercial operational, community value-added, renovation, consultancy, land development, landscaping, elderly care, and senior housing services, as well as property sales agency and upfitting services.

