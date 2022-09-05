HSBC Lowers The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SWGAY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

