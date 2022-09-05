HST Ventures LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 5.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $89.97 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.