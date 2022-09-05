HST Ventures LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HST Ventures LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,343 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

