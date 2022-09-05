HST Ventures LLC Sells 28,090 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HST Ventures LLC trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 1.1% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

