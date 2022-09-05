HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 1% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and $1.84 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

