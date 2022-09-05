HyperAlloy Price Hits $0.0017 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $5,707.35 and $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
HyperAlloy Profile
HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC.
HyperAlloy Coin Trading
