Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.34.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

Insider Transactions at Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

