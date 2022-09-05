Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISMAY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

ISMAY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

About Indra Sistemas

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.