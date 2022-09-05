Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

