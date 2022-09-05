Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases A$46,460.00 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) insider George Sartorel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.65 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of A$46,460.00 ($32,489.51).

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

