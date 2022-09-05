Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Carmignac Gestion’s 10th Largest Position

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $235,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

