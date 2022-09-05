Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Reduced by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 4.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 3.68% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 256,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 171,537 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.