iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.11. 59,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,467. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.19.
