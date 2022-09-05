iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $84.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

