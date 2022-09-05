iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325,299. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.