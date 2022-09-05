iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.76. 2,714,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,613,656. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.