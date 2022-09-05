iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,372,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,791,000 after purchasing an additional 86,849 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,482 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

