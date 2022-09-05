Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $62.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Itron Stock Down 0.3 %
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
