Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $62.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

