i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning.

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

Shares of LON IX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 265,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of £20.16 million and a PE ratio of 67.11. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.78.

About i(x) Net Zero

(Get Rating)

Read More

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

