Jefferies Financial Group Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

