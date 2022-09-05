Jefferies Financial Group Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $40.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.