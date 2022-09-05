Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 900 ($10.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 739.55 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.30.

In related news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £50,016.84 ($60,436.01).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

