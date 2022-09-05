JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

