JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $74.58 million and $1.95 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015645 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,408,045 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

