Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.78

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.78 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 20.55 ($0.25), with a volume of 1197627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

Joules Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00.

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

