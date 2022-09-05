JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 2.7 %

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is €185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.66.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

