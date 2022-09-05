JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €31.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of G1A opened at €32.95 ($33.62) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

