JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $159.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 22.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

