JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 90,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

