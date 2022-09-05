JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 530 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.41. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £35.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

