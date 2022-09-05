Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s current price.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JLP stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 12.98 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,045. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.84.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($271,870.47).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.