K21 (K21) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,173.00

K21 (K21) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $23,173.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

