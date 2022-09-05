KARMA Price Down 1.3% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.43 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

