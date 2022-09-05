Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0012 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $122,769.73 and approximately $4,895.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.