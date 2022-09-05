Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 472 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

About Essex Property Trust

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,081. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.