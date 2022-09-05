Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 737,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,559,000 after buying an additional 99,535 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $91.88. 246,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,908. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

