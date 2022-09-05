Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 779,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,542,811. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

