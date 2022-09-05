Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,958. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

