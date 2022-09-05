Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.