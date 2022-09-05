Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 104,393 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $17.56 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,843. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

