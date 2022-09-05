Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 417,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,372. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

