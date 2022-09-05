Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,206,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,670,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.