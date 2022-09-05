Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

