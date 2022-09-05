La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

