La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
