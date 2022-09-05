Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 5th

Lakeshore Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 5th. Lakeshore Acquisition II had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Performance

LBBBU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBBBU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000.

About Lakeshore Acquisition II

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

