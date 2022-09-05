Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $865.00.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

