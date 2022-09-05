Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

