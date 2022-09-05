Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.