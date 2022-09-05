Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.