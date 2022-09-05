Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

